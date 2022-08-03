New safety program allows Oakland County residents to stay in the know about what’s happening in their neighborhood

A free program has been launched to keep residents in Oakland county safe with information about what is going on in their neighborhood. Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Shield allows residents to receive timely information about what is going on in the county. Residents that sign up will get an email about what the county claims are concerning.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard said that the department is working with the New York police department and homeland security to help gather information that could be a threat to the area for the new program.

“For example, recently and as it relates to the most recent terrorist that was taken out in Afghanistan, what does that mean back home? What are potential fallout from that things that people or businesses should think about or be aware of?” Bouchard explains.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Shield allows residents to report suspicious activity effectively and get that information to those that need it.

Click here to sign up for the program.