Oxford High School graduate advances to next round on America’s Got Talent

Last week Local 4 introduced you to Ava Swiss, the 18-year-old Oxford High School graduate who wowed the judges on America’s Got Talent.

Swiss’s audition earned her a “Yes” vote from all four of the show’s judges.

On Tuesday (Aug. 2) night, we learned she’s moving on to the next round of the competition.

The next round of competition will be the live shows which begin on Aug. 9 right here on Local 4. So the next time you see Swiss compete, everybody at home will have the opportunity to vote.

“It feels amazing,” said Swiss. “It feels surreal. It really does.”

Read: Oxford High School graduate auditions on America’s Got Talent

Amazing is how Swiss described competing on America’s Got Talent and moving on to the live shows.

“I’m just so blessed, and I’m so happy I have another opportunity to just share my story and to hopefully touch others and heal others with my voice,” Swiss said.

The Oxford High School shooting survivor’s voice has already touched the entire Oxford community.

“Obviously, after this year, my heart, like there is this huge hole,” Swiss said. “It was very empty, and I feel like that is what filled it.”

Swiss is inspiring others not just in Oxford but now across the nation, especially people impacted by gun violence.

“That day I found out about Uvalde was horrible,” said Swiss. “I just remember feeling sick to my stomach. How can this happen so soon? They are so little. It’s got to stop.”

Kimberly Gill: What do you think about the support that you get from this community?

“I don’t think I knew what support was until all of this happened,” Swiss said. “There is nothing like our town, Oxford. It’s just the amount of love and support. It’s overwhelming in the best way possible.”

And now she’s hoping not only the Oxford community can come together but all of Michigan and the nation.

America’s Got Talent airs on Local 4 at 8 p.m., with the live rounds starting next Tuesday.