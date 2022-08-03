Oxford High School security guard thought shooting was a drill, attorney states

New claims about Oxford High School’s security guard and lack of action on the day of the school’s shooting have come to light.

The attorney representing several families asked to add a security guard to an already filled lawsuit.

“She was armed. She had a gun. She had a body camera. Just what you’d expect from a security person, and I know that none of you have heard anything about her,” said Attorney Ven Johnson.

Johnson stated that the security guard thought the school shooting was an active shooter drill. He claims that there is video footage showing the guard walking down the hallway and finding the body of Tate Myre.

The attorney said that the security guard told investigators that when she saw Myre, she thought they were using good makeup for the ALICE drill.

ALICE stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate.

The four students who were killed on Nov. 30, 2021, were 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.

Johnson also states that in the video, the security guard walked toward the bathroom where the accused school shooter and two other students were inside.

