Washtenaw County man charged with recording people in public bathrooms, child sex crimes

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Washtenaw County man was arrested last week after officials said they found evidence that he was recording people in public restrooms and committing child sex crimes.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip about sexually abusive material a home in Pittsfield Township that belongs to Kevin Thomas-Bradley Stange, 38, according to authorities.

Stange was taken into custody after officials seized digital evidence while executing a search warrant at the home, police said. The evidence showed recordings of unknowing people inside public restrooms in the Washtenaw County area, according to officials.

Stange is charged with two counts of child sexually abusive activity and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Ad

Child sexually abusive activity is a felony with a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, and using a computer to commit a crime is a felony with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Stange was arraigned July 29 at 14-A District Court and released on a personal recognizance bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 269-845-0994.