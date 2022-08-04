41-year-old man charged with reporting fake armed robbery in Monroe County

NEWPORT, Mich. – A 41-year-old man has been charged with reporting an armed robbery that turned out to be fake in Monroe County.

Deputies were called around 4:30 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 4) to a home in the 8000 block of Swan Creek Road in Newport, according to authorities.

A 41-year-old Frenchtown Township man told officials that two men had robbed him at gunpoint. He provided a description of the men and a vehicle, which prompted deputies to launch an investigation and search the area, police said.

During the investigation, deputies said they found discrepancies in the man’s story. When they confronted him, the man admitted that the armed robbery had never occurred, according to officials.

Police said the false report tied up several deputies, detectives, and officers who could have been working elsewhere.

The man was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail. He is expected to be arraigned on one count of filing a false police report.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7530.