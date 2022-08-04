80º

Detroit police looking for missing 37-year-old man last seen leaving his home

Man has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, could be armed, police say

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Edward Lechner (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police want help finding a 37-year-old Detroit man who was last seen when he left his home.

Edward Lechner was last seen at 9:40 a.m. on July 28 in the 20 block of West Savannah Street in Detroit.

He was wearing dark blue jean shorts, a white t-shirt and a black fitted Detroit hat. He also had red and white gym shoes.

Police said he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and is believed to be armed.

DetailsEdward Lechner
Age37
Height5′11′'
EyesBrown
HairBlond
Weight150 lbs

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

