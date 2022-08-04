Detroit police looking for missing 37-year-old man last seen leaving his home

DETROIT – Police want help finding a 37-year-old Detroit man who was last seen when he left his home.
Edward Lechner was last seen at 9:40 a.m. on July 28 in the 20 block of West Savannah Street in Detroit.
He was wearing dark blue jean shorts, a white t-shirt and a black fitted Detroit hat. He also had red and white gym shoes.
Police said he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and is believed to be armed.
|Details
|Edward Lechner
|Age
|37
|Height
|5′11′'
|Eyes
|Brown
|Hair
|Blond
|Weight
|150 lbs
Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.
