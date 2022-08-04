Detroit police looking for missing 37-year-old man last seen leaving his home

DETROIT – Police want help finding a 37-year-old Detroit man who was last seen when he left his home.

Edward Lechner was last seen at 9:40 a.m. on July 28 in the 20 block of West Savannah Street in Detroit.

He was wearing dark blue jean shorts, a white t-shirt and a black fitted Detroit hat. He also had red and white gym shoes.

Police said he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and is believed to be armed.

Details Edward Lechner Age 37 Height 5′11′' Eyes Brown Hair Blond Weight 150 lbs

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

