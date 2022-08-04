New allegations against Oxford High School security guard spark anger within case

Neil Rockind, criminal defense lawyer, told Local4 that prosecutors can’t risk jeopardizing a case or tainting the jury pool by revealing all the facts before trial.

“How does the armed guard, which is important, how does that play into the guilt or lack thereof of Ethan or the parents? It doesn’t. It certainly plays a role in whether the district has culpability,” said Rockind.

On Wednesday attorneys representing some of the victim’s families amended a lawsuit against Oxford Community School officials.

Attorneys say surveillance video shows an armed security guard walking past one of the victims who’d been shot. According to attorneys, the security guard opened the bathroom door where the alleged gunman and Justin Shilling were in but did not go inside.

“There’s almost no reason I can think of for the district to not have released the info to the parents,” said Rockind.

Since the mass shooting in November the district has been hit with several lawsuits alleging a lack of accountability and transparency.

“The way that this has all unfolded, with the amount of info that’s been released, it begins to reside a level of distrust,” said the legal expert. “I can see it, you can feel it just fermenting.”

“We now hear from Oxford Community Schools for the FIRST TIME that a security expert has reviewed this matter and exonerated all of their employees from wrongdoing? When was this done? Who is the expert? What materials did they review since none of the victims have been given any of the OCS police reports? If we are to accept the district’s statement as fact, then by all means, Mr. Weaver, make public the findings of “the investigation and third-party review of the events” - the victims, their families and the Oxford community deserve to know. It’s very sad that OCS makes this statement on the same day that some of its students’ parents have shared their raw emotions after learning that an armed security guard was there at the bathroom and failed to prevent more injuries and deaths. I remain committed to making public what our team discovers because this district’s utter lack of transparency is victimizing these families over and over.” Attorney Ven Johnson