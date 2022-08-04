Here’s how to watch Oxford High School graduate Ava Swiss compete on America’s Got Talent live

Ava Swiss, an 18-year-old Oxford High School graduate, will be competing live on America’s Got Talent.

You can watch her on Tuesday’s (Aug. 9) episode of America’s Got Talent. It airs from 8 p.m. to 10:01 p.m. You can watch it live on WDIV/Local 4.

She is one of 11 people performing on Tuesday’s episode. Only two of those 11 will go through to the finals -- there is no longer a semi-final round. There are 55 acts total performing in the live shows.

How to vote for Ava Swiss

Voting opens at the beginning of the show on Tuesday and closes at 7 a.m. ET on Wednesdays.

You can vote online by clicking here or through the America’s Got Talent app.

Ava Swiss’ story: ‘It feels surreal’

Ava Swiss’ first audition earned her a “yes” vote from all four of the show’s judges.

She said the experience feels amazing and surreal.

“I’m so happy that I have another opportunity to just share my story and to hopefully touch others, and heal others with my voice,” Swiss said.

Swiss is a graduate of Oxford High School. On Nov. 30, 2021, a gunman opened fire inside the high school injuring seven people and killing four students. Swiss said she is grateful for the community’s support.

“There’s nothing like our town, Oxford. The amount of love and support and everything, it’s overwhelming in the best way possible,” Swiss said.

