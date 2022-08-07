Morning 4: Michigan police begin weeklong I-75 crackdown - what to know

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Michigan State Police launch I-75 crackdown today: What to know

Michigan State Police troopers are launching a statewide crackdown on I-75 this weekend and plan to focus on drivers committing common violations that are “most likely to contribute to a crash,” they said.

State police plan to focus more heavily on enforcement along I-75 from the Michigan-Ohio border to the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge in the Upper Peninsula.

Read more on this here.

Dems push Biden climate, health priorities toward Senate OK

Democrats drove their election-year economic package toward Senate approval early Sunday, debating a measure with less ambition than President Joe Biden’s original domestic vision but that touches deep-rooted party dreams of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing immense corporations.

Ad

Read more here.

Livingston County man held in 1997 killing of St. Clair County woman

A Livingston County man has been charged in connection with the slaying of a St. Clair County woman 25 years ago.

John Germain, 54, of Hartland, was arrested by Michigan State Police at his home on Tuesday in connection with the May 1997 slaying of 79-year-old Virginia Cecelia Farrell, St. Clair County Prosecutor Michael Wendling said in a statement Friday.

Read more on this here.

Michigan now has 71 confirmed or suspected monkeypox cases

Monkeypox is a disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus, according to the CDC. The virus is part of the same family of viruses that causes smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms but milder, and monkeypox is rarely fatal.

Ad

Read more on this here.