Heat advisory with storm chances on Sunday in Metro Detroit, more rain Monday

Some storms this afternoon and evening could put down some heavy rainfall, so we could see some flooding potential in areas that see multiple rounds or prolonged periods of heavy rainfall late this afternoon and into this evening.

Heat Advisory: Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties until 10:00 PM Sunday Night. Heat index values of 95°-100° are expected through the weekend. The combination of warm muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress in Metro Detroit.

The affects of the heat will be most notable in the more urbanized areas of Southeast Oakland, Southern Macomb and much of Wayne County, especially in the City of Detroit and neighboring communities.

We’re keeping our eyes on some showers and thunderstorms North and West of Detroit over the Northern Portions of the state this morning. We may see some cloud cover move into the region from this line of thunderstorms. But, we will still see some sunshine, and it will be hot and humid throughout the day with high temperatures into the lower 90s heading into the afternoon.

Expect the showers and thunderstorms to continue as we head into the overnight hours tonight and become more numerous after midnight tonight. We will remain warm and humid overnight with lows remaining into the lower 70s.

More storms on Monday

Showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast as we head into early next week on Monday, as our cold front continues to press on through the region. High temperatures running a few degrees cooler as we only had into the 80s by Monday afternoon.

Some storms could produce heavy rainfall throughout the day on Monday. Overall, we are looking at 0.50″ to 1.00″ for most of the region, but some areas could see more than this that see repeated rounds of heavy rainfall.

Rest of next week

Dry weather works into the region as we head into the middle of next week. Will keep the chance of an isolated shower into the forecast as we head into our Tuesday, but most places will stay dry before high pressure builds into the region and brings plenty of sunshine for the second half of next week, but it comes with a cool down, as we look for temperatures to make it into the upper 70s and lower 80s by the end of next week.

