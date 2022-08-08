4 charged in man’s 2014 death at Northland Mall in Southfield due in court

Four security guards have been charged in connection with the 2014 death of McKenzie Cochran.

The four former security guards charged in the 2014 death of a man at Northland Mall are due in court on Monday.

Lucius Hamilton, John Seiberline, Gaven King and Aaron Maree were charged with involuntary manslaughter last year as part of the reopening of a case that involved the death of 25-year-old McKenzie Cochran at the mall in 2014.

All four are expected to appear in court on Monday morning for a preliminary examination, a hearing where a judge determines if there’s enough evidence to advance to a trial. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Cochran was pinned to the floor by security guards at the shopping mall on Jan. 28, 2014, according to authorities. Witnesses said Cochran was hit with pepper spray and struggled with security guards. His death was later ruled accidental position, compression, asphyxia, according to the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s office.

Ad

Witnesses said Cochran could be heard saying, “I’m not resisting -- I can’t breathe.”

At the time, an Oakland County prosecutor said the guards were poorly trained but had no intent to harm Cochran. Jessica Cooper said she had consulted experts, including the U.S. Justice Department, and declined to file charges.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reopened the case in 2020. The mall closed in 2015.

Previous coverage: 4 security guards charged in 2014 death of man at Northland Mall in Southfield