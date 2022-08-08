74º

LIVE

Local News

Police find loaded gun, double-edged knife after pulling over Michigan man for equipment violation

31-year-old Grayling man arrested

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Grayling Township, Crawford County, Michigan, Local, Crime, MSP
A gun and a knife that were found during an Aug. 6, 2022, traffic stop in Grayling, Michigan. (Michigan State Police)

GRAYLING TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police said they found a loaded gun and a double-edged knife in a Michigan man’s car after pulling him over on I-75 due to an equipment violation.

READ: Michigan State Police cracking down on I-75 drivers ‘most likely to contribute to a crash’

The traffic stop was made around 12:50 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 6) on the I-75 Business Loop near Game Club Road in Grayling Township, according to authorities.

Michigan State Police troopers said they pulled over a 31-year-old Grayling man for an equipment violation. While they were talking to the man, police said they saw a double-edged knife in plain view on the center console.

After further investigation, troopers said they found a loaded semi-automatic handgun in the center console.

The man did not have a permit to carry the handgun, according to officials.

He was taken to the Crawford County Jail, pending arraignment.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email