Police find loaded gun, double-edged knife after pulling over Michigan man for equipment violation

A gun and a knife that were found during an Aug. 6, 2022, traffic stop in Grayling, Michigan.

GRAYLING TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police said they found a loaded gun and a double-edged knife in a Michigan man’s car after pulling him over on I-75 due to an equipment violation.

The traffic stop was made around 12:50 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 6) on the I-75 Business Loop near Game Club Road in Grayling Township, according to authorities.

Michigan State Police troopers said they pulled over a 31-year-old Grayling man for an equipment violation. While they were talking to the man, police said they saw a double-edged knife in plain view on the center console.

After further investigation, troopers said they found a loaded semi-automatic handgun in the center console.

The man did not have a permit to carry the handgun, according to officials.

He was taken to the Crawford County Jail, pending arraignment.