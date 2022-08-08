75º

Poll: How do you like Vernors’ new black cherry flavor?

First new Vernors flavor variation in decades launches exclusively in Michigan, Toledo

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

Vernors launches a limited-time black cherry flavor in Michigan and Ohio. Photo courtesy of Keurig Dr Pepper. (Keurig Dr Pepper)

This summer’s highly anticipated new Vernors flavor has finally hit the shelves throughout Michigan and part of Ohio.

Vernors’ Black Cherry Ginger Soda launched exclusively in Michigan and near Toledo last week, and many are getting their first taste of the limited-time flavor. It is reportedly the ginger ale’s first flavor variation in decades.

Have you tried the black cherry flavor yet? We want to hear how you like it -- let us know in the poll below!

Between August and October, Vernors Black Cherry Ginger Soda will be available only in Michigan and in areas surrounding Toledo, Ohio, officials said. The pop is available for purchase in store in 20-oz bottles, 2-liter bottles and 12-pack cans.

Here’s a look at the packaging.

Vernors is launching a limited-time black cherry flavor in Michigan and Ohio this summer. Photo courtesy of Keurig Dr Pepper. (Keurig Dr Pepper)
The ginger ale brand got its start in Detroit with James Vernors, who ran a drugstore on Woodward Avenue in the late 1800s. The man originally sold his tasty pop at a soda fountain in his drugstore before opening a soda fountain of his own closer to the heart of the city.

Vernors’ son continued expanding production and sales of the ginger ale after his father’s death. Long story short, the beloved Michigan soda is still produced in the state today, and is the longest surviving ginger ale brand in America.

The iconic flavor of Vernors is not something that’s messed with often. The ginger ale, now owned by Keurig Dr Pepper, is typically only sold as its traditional flavor alongside diet and zero-sugar versions.

For the past 50 years, Vernors has been just Vernors, that fizzy ginger drink made famous in Detroit by Detroit. But we're at the dawn of a new era. Keurig Dr. Pepper now owns Vernors and is looking to boost the brand with a new idea. Black cherry flavored ginger soda or around here, pop.

Cassidy Johncox

