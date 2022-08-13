Morning 4: Wayne County man accused of killing Grand Blanc teen in basement after Detroit party -- and more top stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Michigan member of ‘The Base’ white supremacist group sentenced to probation

A member of the white supremacist group “The Base,” a group that prepared members to violently overthrow the government, has been sentenced to probation.

Tristan Webb was sentenced by a Tuscola County judge, who deferred jail time and sentenced Webb to probation with strict supervision from the court.

Jury in kidnap plot case hears about ride to Whitmer house

An FBI agent who was working undercover told jurors Friday that he accompanied two men on a night drive to see the Michigan governor’s vacation home, directly connecting the pair to a key step in an alleged plot to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer in 2020.

Westland man accused of killing Grand Blanc teen in basement after Detroit party, taking his AR-15

A Westland man is accused of killing a Grand Blanc teen in the basement of a Detroit home and stealing his AR-15 after they went to a party together, officials said.

Police said Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, and Jacob Hills, 18, of Grand Blanc, went to a party together on July 24 in Detroit.

Free COVID tests available for all Michigan households: How to get them

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is expanding its partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation to provide free COVID-19 tests for households across the state.

