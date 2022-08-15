Macomb County Sheriff’s Office looking to hire dispatchers

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is in desperate need of more dispatchers. On Aug. 25, the department will host a Dispatch Career Event at Macomb Community College’s Clinton Township campus, where current dispatchers will present a day-in-the-life to those interested in the career.

Dispatcher Adam Durrani has been with the department for several years, saying, “It’s joyful. You feel good going to bed at night that you helped someone out.”

Durrani admits the job can be stressful, but says the fears go away because on the other end of the line is someone who needs help.

“You pick up that phone and it could be a baby not breathing, someone choking or a bad accident,” Durrani said. “The fears go away and you take the phone call because every second counts.”

Angela Elsey, Macomb County’s Dispatch Director, said the job is purposeful, rewarding, exciting and equally fun as it is challenging. She also said, though, it can be emotionally draining.

“It’s going to test you, it’s going to challenge your ability to balance emotion with reason,” Elsey said. “But these people are calling on the worst days of their lives. They’re not calling so you can sympathize or cry with them, they’re calling for help.”

Dispatchers can earn a salary of $57,433 to $62,090, with a full benefits package, paid vacation and more.

There’s a 6-7 month training course with a simulated training center. Elsey says you don’t need any experience.

“I started in the restaurant industry,” she said. “But we say, if you are someone who wants to make a difference, have high moral integrity, you can embrace technology and you have a good ability to problem solve, try it.”

Aside from the pay and benefits, both dispatchers say there’s a benefit to the community.

“They truly are saving lives every day,” Elsey said.

“The calls keep coming and someone has to do it,” Durrani said. “It’s a great job, I love it and wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Interested individuals must pre-register for the career event on Aug. 25, which includes submitting your application and documents ahead of time.

Click here for more information, or check out the flyer below.