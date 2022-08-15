Morning 4: Firefighter talks about Flight 255 crash 35 years later -- and more news

From the Vault: Compilation of coverage from crash of Flight 255 from Detroit Metro Airport in 1987

Firefighter who pulled lone survivor from Flight 255 wreckage talks about crash, 35 years later

It’s been 35 years since the tragic crash of Northwest Flight 255.

The plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Detroit Metro Airport back on Aug. 16, 1987, killing 156 people -- with just one person surviving, a four-year-old girl.

Hank Winchester talked with Captain John Thiede of the Romulus Fire Department, the firefighter who pulled that child from the wreckage that night.

Nurse practitioner from Macomb County tries to meet 15-year-old boy for sex after 1,108 texts, feds say

A nurse practitioner who lives in Macomb County tried to meet up with a 15-year-old boy for sex after exchanging 1,108 text messages with a federal official posing as the child, authorities said.

Family of slain 22-year-old Detroit woman seeks answers after body found in car

Tears can’t help but fall as candles burned in memory of 22-year-old Zambrecia Worksel this weekend.

The woman’s body was disturbingly found after she had been beaten to death and left in the backseat of a 2017 Dodge Journey on Stahelin Avenue near Vassar Drive on Detroit’s west side. Worksel’s mother, Lajuana Jackson, is hurting the most.

Inkster teen linked to suspected serial killer last seen 48 years ago walking on John Daly Road

Nadine O’dell was 16 years old when she vanished while walking to meet her boyfriend in Inkster. That was 48 years ago.

O’dell was last seen after 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 16, 1974. She was on her way to babysit at her boyfriend’s house and was taking John Daly Road.

