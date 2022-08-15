Westland police want help finding missing 22-year-old man

WESTLAND, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 22-year-old man who went missing in Westland.
Tyler Jordan Napier was last seen Wednesday (Aug. 10) at his home in the 34000 block of Hazelwood Avenue in Westland.
Police said he was last seen in his 2002 black Ford F-150, license plate ELS7927.
Police say Napier may be experiencing a mental health issue.
|Tyler Jordan Napier
|Details
|Age
|22
|Height
|6′2″
|Hair
|Brown
|Weight
|185 pounds
|Eyes
|Blue
Anyone with information should contact the Westland Police Department’s at 734-722-9600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.