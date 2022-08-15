72º

LIVE

Local News

Westland police want help finding missing 22-year-old man

Tyler Jordan Napier last seen on August 10

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, News, Local, Local News, Missing Man, Westland Police Department, Westland Police, Westland, Tyler Jordan Napier
Police are seeking information about a 22-year-old man who went missing in Westland. (Westland Police Department)

WESTLAND, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 22-year-old man who went missing in Westland.

Tyler Jordan Napier was last seen Wednesday (Aug. 10) at his home in the 34000 block of Hazelwood Avenue in Westland.

Police said he was last seen in his 2002 black Ford F-150, license plate ELS7927.

Police say Napier may be experiencing a mental health issue.

Tyler Jordan NapierDetails
Age22
Height6′2″
HairBrown
Weight185 pounds
EyesBlue

Anyone with information should contact the Westland Police Department’s at 734-722-9600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

Westland police want help finding missing 22-year-old man (Westland Police Department)

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter