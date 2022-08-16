Live at 2:30: Great Lakes Water Authority provides update on Metro Detroit water main break

The Great Lakes Water Authority is providing an update Tuesday afternoon on the water main break that sparked a boil water advisory for several counties across

The Great Lakes Water Authority is providing an update Tuesday afternoon on the water main break that sparked a boil water advisory for several counties across Metro Detroit.

There are still seven communities and more than 130,000 people affected by the boil water advisory: Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, Rochester, Shelby Township, and Washington Township.

One business in Greenwood and an industrial park in Romeo also remain under the advisory.

The advisory was prompted by a Saturday morning water main break that caused water pressure to drop. There’s a leak in a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water from a Lake Huron water treatment facility. Crews said it could take weeks before the problem is fixed.

On Tuesday, GLWA officials are announcing updates on the status of the advisory and the water main break. They will also talk about the next steps in the pipe repair.

Suzanne Coffey, the CEO of the GLWA, and Cheryl Porter, the COO of water field services for the GLWA, are scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 16).

