3 men steal Southfield resident’s car, crash it before getting out of parking lot; victim shot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 22-year-old Southfield man was shot overnight by three young men who stole his car and crashed it before they could even get out of the parking lot, officials said.

The incident happened at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 17) in the area of 11 Mile and Franklin roads in Southfield, according to authorities.

Three men in their late teens or early 20s approached the 22-year-old, and one of them shot him in the leg with a rifle, police said.

They took the man’s car, but crashed it while they were trying to get out of the parking lot, according to officials. Police said the three men fled the scene on foot.

Authorities said they’re looking for a red Pontiac G6.

No additional information has been revealed.