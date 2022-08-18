Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $1M on ‘random’ scratch off ticket

A Lenawee County woman had several sleepless nights after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $40 Million Cash Payout instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 1105 North Main Street in Adrian.

“I picked a random instant ticket to purchase while I was at the store, scratched only the barcode, and scanned it to see if I’d won,” said the player. “The machine said to file a claim, so I scanned the ticket a few more times thinking the machine was down. Since I kept getting the same message, I scratched the ticket to see if I’d won.

“When I saw the $1 million prize, I was having a hard time containing my excitement and didn’t want to cause a scene, so I got in my car and went home. I couldn’t sleep for days because I was so shocked and excited!”

The 67-year-old player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim her prize. She chose to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000 rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. She plans to save her winnings.

Players have won more than $15 million playing $40 Million Cash Payout which launched in May. Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million. More than $34 million in prizes remain, including two $1 million top prizes, 17 $10,000 prizes, and 80 $2,000 prizes.

In 2021, Lottery players won more than $1.8 billion playing instant games.