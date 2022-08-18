Morning 4: A look at recent confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan -- and more news

On Nov. 15, 2019, a trail camera captured a photo of a cougar in eastern Schoolcraft County. This is about 25 miles from the western Schoolcraft County photo taken on November 8th.

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019

Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s.

They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.

Most of the sightings have been in Michigan’s upper peninsula, but the first confirmed sighting in the lower peninsula was in Clinton County in 2017.

See the photos here.

Best chance to see Northern Lights in Michigan this week is tonight: What to know

Michiganders could catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights this week.

The National Weather Service reports that recent space weather activity suggests potential for Northern Lights viewings across Michigan on Wednesday night through Friday, so Aug. 17-19.

Ad

If you forgot to look up yesterday, don’t worry -- Thursday, Aug. 18, looks like the best chance with a G3 geomagnetic storm watch. We’re looking at some great sky viewing weather to finish the workweek, so keep an eye on the sky for some dancing colors.

Learn more here.

⚖️ Live this morning: Judge continues hearing arguments on temporary order barring prosecutors from enforcing Michigan abortion ban

Rescue video: 10-year-old boy saved from rushing water in Michigan dam

A 10-year-old boy was rescued from rushing water in a Northern Michigan dam last week by police and an off-duty firefighter, officials reported Wednesday.

See footage from the rescue here.

Wayne County Medical Examiner replaced after investigation reveals wide range of mistakes at morgue

Wayne County Medical Examiner Dr. Carl Schmidt is being replaced after an audit revealed a wide range of mistakes and mismanagement at the Wayne County morgue.

Ad

See the report here.