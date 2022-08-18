74º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Some Utica residents should continue to boil water: Here’s why

Great Lakes Water Authority say the repair could take weeks

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Shelby Township, Utica, Boil Water Advisory, Northpointe Boulevard, Schoenherr Road, Metro Detroit, Detroit, Great Lakes Water Authority, Water Main Break, Broken Water Main, Local, News, Local News
Aerial video shows water main break affecting thousands of residents around Metro Detroit

A boil water alert has been issued for some residents in Utica.

Although the Great Lakes Water Authority has removed the City of Utica from the boil water advisory, a portion of Utica still receives its water from Shelby Township, which is still under the boil water advisory.

If you live in a home or work for a business that is located from Northpointe Boulevard to Schoenherr Road, you are receiving water from Shelby Township and are still under the boil water advisory.

Read: Boil water advisory in effect for 133K in Metro Detroit: What residents need to know

Seven Metro Detroit communities reaching more than 130,000 residents have been under a boil water advisory after a water main break impacted water pressure Saturday (Aug. 13) morning.

Water main break (Great Lakes Water Authority)

Great Lakes Water Authority say the repair could take weeks.

Read: Seven communities remain under boil water advisory in Metro Detroit

The GLWA identified the leak’s location as a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes drinking water from the Lake Huron water treatment facility.

Read: Whitmer declares emergency for 4 Metro Detroit counties as water main break affects thousands

Help Me Hank: Delivering water to those in need amid boil water advisory

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter