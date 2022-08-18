Some Utica residents should continue to boil water: Here’s why

A boil water alert has been issued for some residents in Utica.

Although the Great Lakes Water Authority has removed the City of Utica from the boil water advisory, a portion of Utica still receives its water from Shelby Township, which is still under the boil water advisory.

If you live in a home or work for a business that is located from Northpointe Boulevard to Schoenherr Road, you are receiving water from Shelby Township and are still under the boil water advisory.

Seven Metro Detroit communities reaching more than 130,000 residents have been under a boil water advisory after a water main break impacted water pressure Saturday (Aug. 13) morning.

Water main break (Great Lakes Water Authority)

Great Lakes Water Authority say the repair could take weeks.

The GLWA identified the leak’s location as a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes drinking water from the Lake Huron water treatment facility.

