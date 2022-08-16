Seven communities remain under boil water advisory in Metro Detroit

The water problems continue in several Metro Detroit communities under a boil water advisory as more than 130 thousand people are still affected Monday night after last weekend’s major water main break. It all started with a massive water main break Saturday morning, with nearly one million people in 23 communities initially impacted.

Seven communities are still being urged not to drink the water without boiling it first, which include the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, Rochester, Shelby Township, and Washington Township.

The Great Lakes Water Authority now estimates that fixing the line could take two weeks.

Meanwhile, water distribution efforts have begun in Oakland and Macomb counties.

Downtown Rochester has been affected, which was why people have been lining up all day Monday to receive the free water that was given out.

It was a sight that played out across Northern Oakland and Macomb counties with cars lined up in Shelby Township.

“It’s very hard for us as we’re in our 90s,” said the elderly woman.

Shelby Township’s supervisor said they are doing everything they can as he told Local 4 that water bottle supplies are low and not looking good.

“Today, we only got a thousand cases in,” said Shelby Township Supervisor Rick Stathakis. “I say only, well tomorrow we’re getting 500 cases.”

Stathakis is urging residents to boil water on the stove while also putting the lid on it.

“We’re asking you to treat this as an emergency water distribution,” Stathakis said. “If you can sanitize your water, please do that. This is only for those people who cannot or doesn’t have the ability to sanitize their own water.”

The local Kroger in Shelby Township had plenty of cases of bottled water for purchase, but customers were met with a sign that limited the amounts that they could purchase.

“Due to the Boil Alert and limited supply of water, we are limiting water to two cases of bottled water and three gallons per customer. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Stathakis had an update for the residents during the boil water advisory.

“Do not water your lawns, no irrigation, please, as we’ve got a restriction on that,” Stathakis said. “We want to keep the water pressure where it is right now, and as long as we do that, we will be fine.”

