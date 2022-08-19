Family loses everything in arson in Eastpointe

New information about the Eastpointe Apartment Complex fire that a Detroit EMT allegedly set has emerged Thursday night. One person is charged in that crime, but jail time won't bring back what was lost for this family.

One person is charged in that crime, but jail time won’t bring back what was lost for this family.

Lives have been changed forever because of the arson fire as Local 4 spoke with a mother and grandmother who lost the home she had there less than two months after losing her sister.

“I had lived there for over 10 years, I wasn’t planning on moving, but here I am,” said Sharon Williams.

Williams safely made it out when her Eastpointe apartment building caught fire Sunday (Aug. 14).

“When I got out of my apartment (and) into the hallway, it was full of smoke, so when we got outside, I looked at my neighbor’s apartment upstairs, and it was a blaze of glory,” Williams said. “It was like an inferno.”

All of the memories Williams made at the apartment with her sister Cassandra Williams went up in those flames.

Sharon Williams shared the apartment with Cassandra Williams until she unexpectedly passed away on June 30.

Then this incident took place.

Read: Man accused of starting fire that destroyed part of Eastpointe apartment complex

Police arrested 31-year-old Brian Harvey, who lived in a second-floor apartment, for allegedly starting the fire.

“He said someone, a famous rapper, had kidnapped and tortured him and his goons set the apartment on fire,” Sharon Williams.

It was puzzling to Sharon Williams and her daughter, Nicole Armstrong, for more than one reason.

“‘You all were happy,’” said Armstrong. “We were like, ‘oh wow, we have an EMT in the building.’”

Harvey, the man they knew as EMT, is the same person charged with creating chaos that forced several people from their homes.

“He endangered lives,” Armstrong said. “Somebody who is supposed to save lives intentionally endangered lives.”

Fortunately, officials say no one was injured in the fire, and Sharon Williams was able to retrieve some of her precious belongings, but the structure of the apartment is not sound nor safe.

Sharon Williams is now living with another sister as she tries to figure out what steps to follow next.

