Photos: Detroit police seek help identifying driver in drive-by shooting of 2-year-old, bystander

Detroit police are looking for the driver of a GMC Acadia who is accused of firing shots at a vehicle in Southwest Detroit on Aug. 2, 2022, striking a 2-year-old girl and a 55-year-old man. Photo provided by Detroit police.

DETROIT – Police are asking for help identifying the driver of a GMC Acadia who fired shots at a vehicle earlier this month, striking a 2-year-old inside of it and a bystander who was near it, in Southwest Detroit.

At about 9 a.m. on Aug. 2, the driver of the Acadia reportedly fired several shots at a gray Chevy Tahoe in the area of Witt and Lawndale streets, near Fort Street. A 2-year-old girl sitting in the backseat of the Tahoe was struck by the gunfire.

The toddler, who was shot under the arm was taken to the hospital and listed in temporary serious condition. She has since been released.

Three other adults were inside the Tahoe when it was shot at, Detroit police said.

The shots fired from the Acadia also struck a 55-year-old man who was outside working on his vehicle near the scene. The man was shot in the back by the stray bullet, officials said. He was also hospitalized and initially listed in critical condition, but has since been released.

The shooter is said to have fled the scene while firing the weapon. Police have not yet identified the suspect.

Photos of the vehicle in question can be seen above and below.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5440, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

