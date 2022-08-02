2-year-old girl, bystander injured in drive-by shooting in Southwest Detroit, police say

The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. near the Witt and Lawndale Street intersection. Police said someone was shooting from a silver/gray Jeep at a vehicle traveling down Lawndale Street. There were three adults and a 2-year-old girl inside the vehicle that was shot at. The 2-year-old girl was shot under the arm and is in temporary serious condition, according to police.

DETROIT – A 2-year-old girl and a bystander were shot on Detroit’s southwest side Tuesday morning when someone opened fire from a vehicle, according to police.

The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. near the Witt and Lawndale Street intersection. Police said someone was shooting from a silver/gray Jeep at a vehicle traveling down Lawndale Street.

There were three adults and a 2-year-old girl inside the vehicle that was shot at. The 2-year-old girl was shot under the arm and was in temporary serious condition Tuesday morning. Police say as of Tuesday afternoon the 2-year-old is now in stable condition.

The shooter fled the scene while still firing their gun, police said.

Detroit police said that a man in his 50s was fixing his car at a nearby house and was hit in the back by a stray bullet.

The 55-year-old bystander is in critical condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated when there is more information.

