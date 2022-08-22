4 arrested after ecstasy, 348 pounds of marijuana seized from truck that crossed into Michigan

COLUMBUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Four people were arrested after 348 pounds of marijuana and 24 pounds of ecstasy were seized from a truck that crossed the Blue Water Bridge into Michigan, officials said.

Drug task force members said they noticed a semi truck that crossed the Blue Water Bridge into Michigan around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 18. They located the truck outside a closed business on Gratiot Avenue in Columbus Township, according to authorities.

Officials said the truck had backed up to a van and drugs were being transferred into the van. Task force members arrested the 23-year-old Canadian man driving the truck and the 27-year-old Detroit man driving the van, they said.

Ad

Authorities seized 348 pounds of marijuana and 24 pounds of MDMA, which is commonly known as ecstasy, according to officials. The estimated street value of the drugs seized is over $1 million, according to police.

While officers were still at the scene, a second van from Detroit arrived, they said. The van was stopped by members of the task force, and the driver was arrested, authorities said.

Officials said they served a search warrant at a Detroit home and found a gun, ammunition, $36,000 cash, and other evidence.

Four people were arrested in total, though authorities did not specify how each was individually involved.

Devin Bruemmer, Mason Hernandez, and Manraj Singh are charged with delivering ecstasy, delivering more than 45 kilograms of marijuana, and maintaining a drug house. They are each being held on $50,000 bond, with no 10%.

James Haynie is charged with conspiracy to commit controlled substance delivery, conspiracy to commit controlled substance delivery of marijuana over 45 kilograms, maintaining a drug house, and felony firearm. He is being held on $50,000 bond, with no 10%.

Ad

Devin Bruemmer (St. Clair County Sheriff's Office)

Mason Hernandez (St. Clair County Sheriff's Office)

Manraj Singh (St. Clair County Sheriff's Office)