76º

Local News

Livonia PD adopts first therapy dog, needs help picking a name

Department adopted a 12-week-old golden doodle

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Livonia, Police Dog, Therapy Dog, Golden Doodle, Police Therapy Dog, Sergeant Stacy Hayne, Wayne County
Therapy dog (Livonia Police Department)

LIVONIA, Mich. – The Livonia police department has adopted the city’s first police therapy dog.

While the newest recruit is adorable, the department needs help picking a name for him. The pup is a 12-week-old golden doodle and will be handled by Sergeant Stacy Hayne. According to the department, the pup will help provide comfort in assisting interviews involving children and victims of traumatic events.

Therapy Dog (Livonia Police Department)

Click here to vote on a name for Livonia’s first therapy dog.

Voting on a name ends August 24 at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital Producer and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter