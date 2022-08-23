82º

Detroit police searching for missing 49-year-old man

Fields was last seen on July 17, 2022

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Missing Henry Fields (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 49-year-old man who was last seen on July 17, 2022, around 12 a.m.

Officials say that Henry Fields left his home on the 15800 block of Indiana Street. Fields’ family state that he has Bipolar Disorder.

DetailsHenry Fields
Age49
Height5′8′'
Weight180 lbs
HairBald with a thin mustache and hair on chin
EyesBrown
ClothesN/A

Anyone with information should call Detroit Police Department’s 12th precinct at 313-596-1201.

