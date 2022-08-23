Detroit police searching for missing 49-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 49-year-old man who was last seen on July 17, 2022, around 12 a.m.
Officials say that Henry Fields left his home on the 15800 block of Indiana Street. Fields’ family state that he has Bipolar Disorder.
|Details
|Henry Fields
|Age
|49
|Height
|5′8′'
|Weight
|180 lbs
|Hair
|Bald with a thin mustache and hair on chin
|Eyes
|Brown
|Clothes
|N/A
Anyone with information should call Detroit Police Department’s 12th precinct at 313-596-1201.
