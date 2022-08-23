Detroit police searching for missing 49-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 49-year-old man who was last seen on July 17, 2022, around 12 a.m.

Officials say that Henry Fields left his home on the 15800 block of Indiana Street. Fields’ family state that he has Bipolar Disorder.

Details Henry Fields Age 49 Height 5′8′' Weight 180 lbs Hair Bald with a thin mustache and hair on chin Eyes Brown Clothes N/A

Anyone with information should call Detroit Police Department’s 12th precinct at 313-596-1201.

