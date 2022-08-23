Morning 4: How to protect your dog from canine parvovirus after Michigan pets test positive -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Dogs in Northern Michigan test positive for canine parvovirus: Here’s how to protect your pet

Some of the tests from sick dogs in Northern Michigan have come back positive for canine parvovirus, a highly contagious virus that can affect all dogs.

Unvaccinated dogs and puppies younger than four months old are most at risk. The virus affects a dog’s gastrointestinal tract and is spread by direct dog-to-dog contact and contact with feces, environments or people, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

5-year-old boy dies after shooting self in face while playing with gun in Detroit home

A 5-year-old boy has died after accidentally shooting himself in the face while playing with a firearm in the bedroom of a Detroit home, police say.

Sugar Factory to satisfy Detroiters’ sweet cravings by taking over former Hard Rock Cafe location

One of the most Instagrammable restaurants is making its way to Detroit.

Sugar Factory will open its doors on Aug. 29 in Downtown Detroit in the One Campus Martius Building, taking over the Hard Rock Cafe location. The Hard Rock Cafe was open from 2003 to 2018.

Sugar Factory opening in Detroit (Sugar Factory)

Data: A look at Detroit’s rainiest, driest months, years between 1970-2020

Rain, rain, go away ... then come right back, because it’s only August and you’re nowhere near finished yet.

August can be a particularly rainy month, but it’s not quite the wettest month in Michigan.

We took a look at Detroit-area rain totals from 1970-2020 to determine which months and years were the rainiest, and which were the driest. Can you guess which month, on average, sees the most rain in Detroit? (Hint: It’s not April.)

