5-year-old boy dies after shooting self in face while playing with gun in Detroit home

Detroit police at the scene where a 5-year-old boy fatally shot himself while playing with a gun at a home on Oakfield Avenue on Aug. 22, 2022.

Detroit police initially reported that the child was 7 years old, but have since changed their report to say the boy was 5 years old.

DETROIT – A 5-year-old boy has died after accidentally shooting himself in the face while playing with a firearm in the bedroom of a Detroit home, police say.

According to Detroit police, the young boy was playing with an unsecured gun Monday night in the bedroom of a home on Oakfield Avenue, which is near 8 Mile Road and Southfield Freeway on the city’s west side. The child reportedly shot himself in the face.

Police say someone in the home took the boy to the hospital, then he was transferred to a children’s hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators believe a 6-year-old girl may have also been in the room at the time of the shooting, but police currently believe the boy accidentally shot himself. It does not appear that the 6-year-old girl was injured.

As of Monday night, Detroit police were still looking for the gun used in the incident. It is unclear exactly what firearm they are looking for, or if they’ve found it as of Tuesday morning.

The 6-year-old girl has reportedly been removed from the home. It’s unclear if the girl was removed by officers, or if Child Protective Services got involved.

No other details have been provided at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

