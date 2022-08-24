71º

Person breaks windows of Adrian charity building, throws burning container of gas inside

Police searching for person responsible

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

A person linked to an Adrian arson investigation from Aug. 24, 2022. (Adrian Police Department)

ADRIAN, Mich. – Police are searching for a person who broke the windows of an Adrian charity building and threw a burning container of gasoline inside.

The incident happened Wednesday morning (Aug. 24) at the Associated Charities building in the 200 block of Tecumseh Street, according to authorities.

Officials said when they arrived, they realized someone had broken out the windows and thrown a burning container of gasoline inside the building.

Surveillance video captured images of the person police believe is responsible.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos or has information on this incident is asked to call the Adrian Police Department at 517-264-4808 or email APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

A person linked to an Adrian arson investigation from Aug. 24, 2022. (Adrian Police Department)

