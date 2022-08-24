Uncle in custody after 5-year-old boy fatally shoots self in face in Detroit home

Detroit police at the scene where a 5-year-old boy fatally shot himself while playing with a gun at a home on Oakfield Avenue on Aug. 22, 2022.

Police originally reported that a 7-year-old boy was killed, and a 6-year-old girl was in the home with him. Detroit police now say the deceased boy was 5 years old, and the other child in the home was his 7-year-old brother.

DETROIT – The uncle of a 5-year-old boy is in police custody after the boy fatally shot himself in the face while playing with an unsecured handgun in a Detroit home.

On Monday night, a 5-year-old boy reportedly got his hands on a gun that was “not properly secured” and began playing with it in a home on Oakfield Avenue, near 8 Mile Road and Southfield Freeway on the city’s west side. The child turned the gun on himself and appears to have shot himself in the face, Detroit police said.

Ad

Someone in the home took the child to the hospital, and he was then transferred to a children’s hospital. The boy died from his injuries.

Police say the boy’s 7-year-old brother and 29-year-old uncle were in the home when the incident occurred. The uncle currently has custody of the boys, officials said.

The 29-year-old man has been taken into custody and is expected to be charged soon, though it is unclear what exact charges he may face. Detroit police said Tuesday that the 5-year-old boy’s mother is distraught and has been cooperative with the investigation.

The investigation continues. Officials say they are looking into who owned the gun, and who should’ve had possession of the gun at the time of the incident.

You can watch Detroit police Chief James White’s latest briefing on the incident below.

Detroit police provided an update after a 5-year-old boy found a gun and fatally shot himself.