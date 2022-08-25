82º

Madison Heights Fire Department wants help finding stolen utility pickup truck

Suspect entered unlocked door and drove out of building

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

The Madison Heights Fire Department wants help finding their stolen utility pickup truck. (Madison Heights Fire Department)

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – The Madison Heights Fire Department wants help finding their stolen utility pickup truck.

MHFD says the suspect entered an unlocked door around 1:33 a.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 23) at the fire department headquarters on 31313 Brush Street and drove the truck out of the building in an unknown direction.

The fire department says the truck was a 2021 Chevy extended cab Silverado with distinctive markings.

The upper half of the truck is all black, and the lower half is red with a black stripe trimmed in gold along the sides. The truck has a fire department logo on the doors and a light bar on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Heights Police Department with any information at 248-585-2100 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-Speak-Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

