Man charged with stealing pickup truck from Madison Heights Fire Department

Ashon Norman facing 2 charges

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Ashon Lamar Norman (Madison Heights Police Department)

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – A man has been charged with stealing a utility pickup truck from the Madison Heights Fire Department earlier this week.

Officials said the truck was stolen at 1:33 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 23) by Ashon Lamar Norman, 30, of Romulus.

Norma is accused of entering an unlocked door at the department’s headquarters on Brush Street. He drove the fully marked 2021 Chevrolet Silverado out of the building and fled in an unknown direction, according to authorities.

Officials said the truck has a fire department logo on the doors and a light bar on top.

Norman was arrested Friday and arraigned at 43rd District Court in Madison Heights.

He is charged with unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle and larceny in a building.

Norman is being held on $10,000 bond, cash/surety.

