Morning 4: A look at how the new income-driven repayment plan for federal student loans would work -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

How the new income-driven repayment plan for federal student loans would work

Your federal student loan servicer is going to start expecting payments from you in January.

The federal government’s student loan repayment pause that was issued during the pandemic is set to expire at the end of December. Americans with student loan debt are expected to resume making payments in January.

President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday a new income-driven repayment plan for borrowers, and explained how it changes the current system.

Here’s what that plan looks like.

Judge again orders accused Oxford shooter to remain at Oakland County Jail

The suspected Oxford High School shooter appeared virtually in court Thursday morning for a hearing to confirm his placement at the Oakland County Jail, where he awaits trial for the fatal Nov. 30 mass shooting.

Garden City man uses ‘truth or dare,’ blackmail to make girls perform sex acts on selves, family, pets

A criminal complaint broke down how a Garden City man used games of “truth or dare” over Snapchat to receive nude images of young girls and then blackmail them with those images to force them to perform sex acts on themselves, siblings, and pets.

Remembering Aaliyah, Detroit’s ‘Babygirl,’ 21 years after her death

Thursday marks 21 years since the death of Aaliyah, but her legacy is not forgotten.

Aaliyah, also known as “Babygirl,” or the “Princess of R&B,” was one of the biggest stars in music and entertainment at the time of her tragic, untimely death in 2001.

Last year, on the 20th anniversary of Aaliyah’s death, Local 4′s Karen Drew spent months interviewing some of the people who were closest to her.

