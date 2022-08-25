Live stream: Suspected Oxford shooter appears in court for monthly placement hearing

The suspected Oxford High School shooter is scheduled to virtually appear in court Thursday morning to confirm his placement at the Oakland County Jail, where he awaits trial for the fatal Nov. 30 mass shooting.

Each month, accused shooter Ethan Crumbley must appear in court for a pretrial hearing, in which the judge will decide whether to continue lodging him at the Oakland County Jail instead of a juvenile facility. Crumbley’s attorney previously requested he be moved to Children’s Village juvenile detention center because he is a minor, but an Oakland County judge denied that request in March and ordered the accused shooter to remain in jail.

The judge’s decision to keep him at the Oakland County Jail must be revisited every 30 days. Since March, the judge has continuously ordered Crumbley remain at the jail.

The suspected shooter was last in court for a monthly hearing on July 22.

During the monthly review hearing in June, the judge pushed Crumbley’s trial date back to January 17, 2023. It was originally, but tentatively, scheduled for Sept. 6.

Attorneys for Crumbley requested the trial be moved back due to a “voluminous discovery” that needs to be worked through before the trial. Prosecutors agreed to rescheduling the trial to January.

The accused shooter is facing several felony charges as an adult in connection with the Nov. 30, 2021, mass shooting at Oxford High School that wounded seven people and killed four students: 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.

Crumbley is facing 24 felony charges as an adult, including:

One count of terrorism causing death;

Four counts of first-degree murder;

Seven counts of assault with intent to murder; and

12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The accused shooter was denied bond during his arraignment. His lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. A court filing in January revealed that Crumbley “intends to assert the defense of insanity at the time of the alleged offense and gives notice of his intention to claim such a defense.”

