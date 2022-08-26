Part of replacement pipe for broken Metro Detroit water main sent back for not meeting ‘specifications’

Site of a major water main break in Metro Detroit at the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron Treatment Facility. Image provided by the GLWA.

A new pipe piece delivered to the site of a major water main break in Metro Detroit on Thursday was sent back because it “did not meet specifications,” officials report Friday.

Crews are currently working on repairing a 10-foot-diameter pipe connected to a major water transmission main at the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Lake Huron treatment facility. A leak was discovered in the pipe on Aug. 13, triggering a widespread boil water notice, as water pressure was affected within over 20 communities.

That boil water notice has since expired for all affected communities, but water pressure continues to be impacted.

At the site, crews have removed 48 feet of the damaged pipe and are awaiting the delivery of a replacement pipe. That pipe was scheduled to be delivered on Tuesday, Aug. 23, but the GLWA announced the delivery had been delayed. The pipe was then expected to be delivered in several segments between Thursday and Saturday.

This delayed delivery is likely going to affect the repair timeline, which was initially set at three weeks and scheduled to end by Sept. 3. Officials said Tuesday that they’re reviewing the repair timeline and will provide an updated estimate once the entire replacement pipe arrives.

Part of that replacement pipe that was delivered on Thursday, however, has been sent back to the manufacturer for “updating” because it “did not meet the specifications submitted to the manufacturer,” the company reported Friday.

It does not appear that returning this part of the pipe will cause even more delay to the repair project, as crews expect the returned piece to be fixed and delivered with the remainder of the replacement pipe on Sunday, Aug. 28. The GLWA says all 48 feet of the replacement pipe should be at the repair site by Sunday.

Crews are reportedly still working at the site in the meantime in preparation for the new pipe.

Though the boil water advisory was lifted for affected communities, the GLWA says another notice could possibly be issued if water pressure is impacted by repair efforts. Affected residents are being asked to “limit their outdoor water usage” to help reduce pressure on the regional water system amid the repairs, and should continue checking for news on local boil water notices.