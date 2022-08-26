Willow Run Airport granted nearly $25M for new taxiway

YPSILANTI, Mich. – An airport in Washtenaw County will receive a grant to construct a new taxiway.

The Willow Run Airport will be granted $24,984,642 from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

According to Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, the new taxiway will help improve airport operations. The congresswoman states that the Ypsilanti airport is a critical facility for commerce, cargo and general aviation. “A few months ago when I toured, their number one ask was to stay strong and viable,” wrote Dingell in a release. “With this funding on its way to Willow Run, we will improve airport operations with a new taxiway, help Michiganders and visitors travel safely, and keep our local economy and supply chains running smoothly. I’m proud to help deliver critical infrastructure investments and upgrades like this one to Michigan’s 12th district.”

Officials state that the airport typically handles well over 200,000,000 lbs. of cargo annually.

