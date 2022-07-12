Detroit Metro airport to receive $49.6M to renovate airport, improve flying experience

LANSING, Mich. – U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Grand Rapids on Monday to announce funding given to Michigan airports for renovations.

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) is receiving $49.6 million to improve the flying experience for customers.

This funding will reportedly allow DTW to replace the passenger boarding bridges with more energy-efficient bridges that officials say will be more accessible and functional. The airport will also install new energy-efficient baggage claim belts to improve the baggage handling system, officials said.

Restrooms throughout DTW will also see a facelift, as they will be upgraded to be more functional for those in need. The restroom fixtures throughout DTW will be replaced with energy-efficient fixtures. Additional gender-inclusive restrooms will be built as part of the restroom upgrades.

Typically the FAA invests in the exterior of airports, but with the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the goal is to modernize airport terminals across the states to enhance the flying experience, officials say.

“This investment in Michigan’s airports will not only serve as an economic development driver but will also improve the travel experience for millions of passengers,” said Michigan’s Chief Infrastructure Officer and Director of the Michigan Infrastructure Office, Zach Kolodin, in a release. “Airport terminal enhancements like improved passenger bridges and bathrooms will make the customer experience for travelers easier and more convenient.”

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will provide $5 billion in grants to airports across the United States. Below is an interactive graphic that displays who is getting funded and what those funds will go toward.

