Detroit police arrest man suspected in ‘random’ shootings that left 3 dead, 1 hurt

Three people were killed and another injured in the shootings.

DETROIT – Detroit police have arrested a man in connection with four separate shootings that happened early Sunday morning.

Shootings

Detroit police Chief James White said a 44-year-old woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds at 4:45 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 28) in the area of Wyoming and Margareta avenues.

While police were investigating that shooting, a witness found a 28-year-old man who had been shot multiple times in the area of 7 Mile Road and Wyoming Avenue, according to authorities.

At around 6:50 a.m., a woman in her 40s was found shot multiple times in the 19700 block of Livernois Avenue, officials said.

At 7:10 a.m., a man was shot once when he noticed someone peering into vehicles and said something, polie said.

According to White, one of the victims was waiting for a bus, another was walking his dog and another was on the street. They were all injured, but none of the victims were robbed.

According to police, three of the victims have died and one was injured.

Police believe the shootings were random and that there is no relationship between any of the crimes.

Arrest

Police asked for the public’s help identifying the man suspected in these shootings. They confirmed around 6:40 p.m. Sunday that he had been taken into custody.

The arrest was made in the area of Pembroke Avenue and Monica Street, according to authorities.

Police believe a single suspect and a single weapon were used in the shootings.

Below is a recording of a press conference Detroit police and the mayor held on Sunday:

