Morning 4: Suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police end chase with PIT maneuver -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after Michigan State Police end chase with PIT maneuver

Four people were taken into police custody after Michigan State Police ended a chase with a PIT maneuver.

The chase took police through Fenton, Westgate and Redford Township. The pursuit started after a drive-by shooting at 7:50 p.m. on Saturday (Aug. 27).

Brighton troopers contacted the Detroit Regional Communication Center and said they were pursuing a drive-by shooting suspect who was entering Wayne County.

Michigan Gov. Whitmer lifting some fuel rules after Indiana refinery fire

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order Saturday lifting some rules on fuel supply transportation in response to an Indiana oil refinery fire that could affect supply and prices in some Midwestern states.

Whitmer’s order lifts caps and limits on the hours that motor carriers and drivers can drive if they are carrying gas and diesel. It also suspends some rules that will allow the state to access its fall gasoline supply early, although that order is contingent on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency making similar allowances, The Detroit News reported.

Coming to a theater near you: $3 movie tickets for one day

For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office.

The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, on Sunday announced that Sept. 3 will be a nationwide discount day in more than 3,000 theaters and on more than 30,000 screens. Major chains, including AMC and Regal Cinemas, are participating, as are all major film studios. In participating theaters, tickets will be no more than $3 for every showing, in every format.

Inkster mother arrested after 3-year-old child killed in suspected drunk driving crash

A woman is in custody after her 3-year-old child was killed in a Farmington Hills crash. Police said the crash happened at 2:34 a.m. on Saturday (Aug. 27) on Inkster Road at 8 Mile Road.

Police said the woman, 29, of Inkster, had been driving northbound in the southbound lane of Inkster Road when her vehicle crashed into another vehicle driven by a 33-year-old man from Detroit. The Detroit man had been driving westbound on 8 Mile Road.

