Inkster mother arrested after 3-year-old child killed in suspected drunk driving crash

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A woman is in custody after her 3-year-old child was killed in a Farmington Hills crash.

Police said the crash happened at 2:34 a.m. on Saturday (Aug. 27) on Inkster Road at 8 Mile Road.

Police said the woman, 29, of Inkster, had been driving northbound in the southbound lane of Inkster Road when her vehicle crashed into another vehicle driven by a 33-year-old man from Detroit. The Detroit man had been driving westbound on 8 Mile Road.

Inside the Inkster woman’s car were six children, ages 10, 7, 5, 3, 18 months and 8 months old. Police said the 3-year-old child was not in a car seat or using a safety restraint and was killed in the crash.

The woman and five of her children were transported to a hospital by the fire department to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The children have since been released into the custody of a grandparent.

The Detroit man sought treatment at the hospital but police said he did not require medical transport.

The mother of the children is now in custody. Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The case will be reviewed by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Farmington Hills police Chief Jeff King said, “this is an extremely tragic, yet avoidable incident. This should serve as a stark reminder of the importance of utilizing restraint devices and the dangers of operating a vehicle while impaired.”

Anyone who witnessed the crash should contact Farmington Hills police at 248-871-2610.

