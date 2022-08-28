4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after Michigan State Police end chase with PIT maneuver

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Four people were taken into police custody after Michigan State Police ended a chase with a PIT maneuver.

The chase took police through Fenton, Westgate and Redford Township. The pursuit started after a drive-by shooting at 7:50 p.m. on Saturday (Aug. 27).

Brighton troopers contacted the Detroit Regional Communication Center and said they were pursuing a drive-by shooting suspect who was entering Wayne County.

Metro South troopers located the pursuit in the area of I-94 and Greenfield Road. The suspect vehicle exited at Telegraph Avenue.

Brighton troopers caught up to the vehicle in a residential area and conducted a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit, police said. The suspect crashed into another vehicle and came to a stop in the area of the intersection of Fenton and Westgate in Redford Township.

Two women remained inside the vehicle and two men fled on foot. Police arrested the two women and arrested the men a short time later without incident.

No injuries were reported.

