Mother charged after 3-year-old killed, 5 children hurt in Farmington Hills crash

Shelby Symone Ellis is charged in connection with an Aug. 27, 2022, crash that left a 3-year-old dead and five other children injured.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A mother is charged with driving drunk during a wrong-way Farmington Hills crash that left her 3-year-old dead and five other children injured, officials said.

Officials said the crash happened at 2:34 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 27) on Inkster Road at 8 Mile Road in Farmington Hills.

Shelby Symone Ellis, 29, of Inkster, was driving north in the southbound lane of Inkster Road when she crashed into a car driven by a 33-year-old Detroit man, according to authorities.

Shelby Symone Ellis (Farmington Hills Police Department)

Officials said Ellis was in the car with her six children, ages 10, 7, 5, 3, 18 months, and 8 months.

Her 3-year-old was not in a child seat or using a safety restraint, police said. That child was killed in the crash.

Ellis and the other five children were all taken by firefighters to Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills, according to officials. All five children have since been released into a grandparent’s custody, police said.

“This is an extremely tragic, yet avoidable incident,” Farmington Hills police Chief Jeff King said. “This should serve as a stark reminder of the importance of utilizing restraint devices and the dangers of operating a vehicle while impaired.”

Ellis was taken into police custody. The police report says her blood-alcohol content was 0.26 at the time of the crash, according to officials.

Ellis is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony, and child endangerment, a one-year misdemeanor.

She was arraigned Monday by Magistrate Michael E. Sawicky in 47th District Court. A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf.

Ellis is being released on a $500,000 personal bond. She can’t use, purchase, or possess any alcohol or drugs. She must be supervised by pretrial services and wear an alcohol tether.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 7.