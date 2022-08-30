Port Huron man arrested after making threats targeting McLaren Hospital

PORT HURON, Mich. – A threat made on Tuesday towards a St. Clair County hospital caused the facility to go into lockdown.

According to Port Huron police, a phone call was made around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, and a 56-year-old resident threatened McLaren Hospital.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was arrested for making terroristic threats and being a habitual offender.

Officials state that a search warrant was served by the police department’s special response team after the Port Huron resident refused to come out of his home.

After a search, officials claim that the Port Huron man had no means to carry out any of the threats. The resident confessed to making the threat and stated that he did not intend to act on it.