Former chief administrative officer for Wayne County joins DTE Energy

DETROIT – DTE Energy is welcoming a former Wayne County official to its company.

It has been announced that Dearborn native Khalil Rahal will be the new director of economic development for DTE. The former Wayne County chief’s administrative officer will now be responsible for leading DTE’s efforts in economic development throughout Michigan.

Before joining DTE, Rahal managed multiple divisions of county government as well as previously served as the Wayne County’s economic development director and assistant prosecuting attorney for the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

“I am thrilled to be joining DTE,” Rahal said in a press release. “The organization’s culture and commitment to an economically diverse and thriving region is right in line with my values and goals. After years of partnering with local municipalities, the State of Michigan and local, national and international developers to bring jobs and investments into Wayne County, I look forward to being able to bring that experience to do the same work for DTE and the entire state.”

In addition to Rahal’s efforts as a Wayne County official, he also has experience as a teacher in the Grand Rapids Public School district. A forever Metro Detroiter, Rahal has been recognized as Crain’s Detroit Business 40 under 40, Crain’s 50 People to Know in Government, and is also a member of the Yemini Chamber of Commerce and the Arab American Chamber of Commerce.

