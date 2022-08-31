‘It just hit my house right in the middle’: Massive tree damages home in Sterling Heights

Local 4 has seen extensive damage across Metro Detroit, and Tuesday night, one Macomb County family will have to make repairs to their new home. To make matters worse, the family seen in the video player above just moved into this home, and it’s quite beautiful. You’ll notice in the video player above is an eyesore and also a hazard from where a tree has fallen on the home. Now the family is trying to put together the pieces once again.

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Local 4 has seen extensive damage across Metro Detroit, and Tuesday night, one Macomb County family will have to make repairs to their new home.

To make matters worse, the family seen in the video player above just moved into this home, and it’s quite beautiful.

You’ll notice in the video player above is an eyesore and also a hazard from where a tree has fallen on the home. Now the family is trying to put together the pieces once again.

“It just hit my house right in the middle,” said Tracey Locricchio. “Right in the middle.”

It was quite the surprise for Locricchio, having neighbors call her about a massive tree that toppled over onto her house after intense windy storms Monday evening.

“I got here, and I didn’t think it was that bad until I walked in, and I was just shocked,” Locricchio said. “I was just overwhelmed.”

Thankfully no one was home as it all came crashing down on the spot where Locricchio’s husband usually sits and watches television every night.

“He would have probably been sleeping on the couch watching Local 4, and it could have been real, real bad,” Locricchio said.

That’s still a massive shock for Locricchio’s son, Jake Locricchio, who also wasn’t home at the time.

“It blows my mind,” said Jake Locricchio. “I’ve never seen anything like this. Never heard anything like this. I thought you could only make stuff like this up.”

Jake Locricchio’s mother fears what may come through the big gaping hole.

“Second day with an open roof,” said Tracey Locricchio. “Critters, squirrels, they’re running up and down the tree. They’re probably scared and freaking out like I am.”

She’s at least grateful for the circumstances compared to many others who may not have been as fortunate.

“I’m glad that everybody’s ok,” Tracey Locricchio said. “It could have been way worse. I could have no house. It could have burned down. Somebody could have got hurt.”

Aside from all the wreckage, Local 4 was told that nothing else was damaged besides a television. Surprisingly, a picture of a cross was actually sitting right on the mantle.