National Cinema Day deals: Where to find $3 movies, concessions in Metro Detroit on Saturday

DETROIT – Movie lovers are in for a special (and discounted) treat this weekend.

Movie theaters across the nation are lowering their ticket and snack prices for one day in honor of National Cinema Day -- and that goes for businesses right here in Metro Detroit. All Emagine theatres, MJR Theatres, AMC Cinemas and Regal Cinemas will celebrate National Cinema Day on Saturday, Sept. 3, with $3 movie tickets and some $3 concessions.

All movie tickets will cost $3, no matter the movie format -- meaning upgraded seating and screening options will also cost $3. Companies say that discounted concessions will include $3 popcorn no matter the size, and $3 fountain drinks of any size. Popcorn upgrades and other snacks may not be included in the discount.

At AMC Cinemas, a popcorn and fountain drink combo will cost $5 on Saturday.

Moviegoers at most theaters are expected to also get a sneak peek at exclusive previews on the nationwide discount day.

Movie tickets can be purchased online in advance -- here are links to some of the major theater websites:

Ann Arbor’s historic Michigan Theater and State Theater are also offering $3 movie tickets and select $3 concessions on Saturday, Sept. 3.

National Cinema Day is a newly launched discount day carried out by the Cinema Foundation and partnering movie theaters around the U.S. More than 3,000 theaters are expected to participate in hopes of driving business during Labor Day weekend, which is traditionally one of the slowest weekends in movie theaters.

“After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” said Jackie Brenneman, Cinema Foundation president, in a statement. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”

Click here to visit National Cinema Day’s website and find a participating theater near you.

