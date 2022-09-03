65-year-old woman found dead inside her Ann Arbor apartment

A murder investigation occurred Friday night in Ann Arbor, and police believe a 65-year-old woman was dead for two days before she was found inside her downtown apartment. Police believe 65-year-old Patricia Flakenstern was dead for two days before she was found during a well-being check. A 61-year-old man admitted to killing her during a visit at her apartment. Officials say both lived in Courthouse Square Senior Apartments.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A murder investigation occurred Friday night in Ann Arbor, and police believe a 65-year-old woman was dead for two days before she was found inside her downtown apartment.

Police believe 65-year-old Patricia Falkenstern was dead for two days before she was found during a well-being check. A 61-year-old man admitted to killing her during a visit at her apartment.

Officials say both lived in Courthouse Square Senior Apartments.

“I can’t believe it,” said Tracy Wegner, who lives in the apartment building. “It’s so close to home.”

To hear that one neighbor allegedly killed another is terrifying for Laura Elliott, who also lives in Courthouse Square.

“That’s scary because you don’t know who you’re letting in,” said Elliott. “We’re in a senior high rise, and this is happening. That’s very scary.”

While the suspect is in custody, tenants said the situation makes them even more vigilant about checking on their neighbors.

Ad

“There are so many people that are far older than I am, with far more health conditions,” Elliott said. “I’m really concerned all the time. ‘Who is taking care of them, who is looking after them? Do they have people checking on them?’ This is exactly why because you never know.”

Read: Woman found dead in Ann Arbor apartment 2 days after man killed her while visiting, police say

Police are still investigating and charges against the suspect are pending.

The suspect is currently at the Washtenaw County Jail.